32,500 Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.10% of Nkarta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Nkarta by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 148,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 234,864 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Nkarta news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.03. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

