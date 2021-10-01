$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the lowest is $3.49 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Shares of SYF opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

