$291.11 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce $291.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.10 million and the highest is $296.00 million. LendingTree posted sales of $220.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $139.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,146. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average is $195.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -201.70 and a beta of 1.48.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

