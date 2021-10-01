$27.96 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report sales of $27.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.54 million to $30.60 million. Conifer reported sales of $26.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $118.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.54 million to $121.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $122.58 million, with estimates ranging from $121.03 million to $125.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 77,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

