$243.49 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post sales of $243.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.40 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $180.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 174,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.