2,294 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,674,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,494,906. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $266.97 and a 12 month high of $382.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

