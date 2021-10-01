22,095 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

