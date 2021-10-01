$205.07 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce sales of $205.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.10 million and the lowest is $188.15 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $187.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $833.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.70 million to $843.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on PRPL. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

