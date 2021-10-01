$2.98 EPS Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the highest is $3.09. Primerica reported earnings of $2.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million.

Several research firms have commented on PRI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 121,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,237. Primerica has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Primerica by 164.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

