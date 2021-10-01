$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.98. 4,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.01. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 134,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 400.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 71,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 57,552 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 76.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

