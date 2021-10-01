$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. The J. M. Smucker posted earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.69. The company had a trading volume of 646,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,735. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average is $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

