1,943 Shares in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 7.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE VVNT opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.