190,000 Shares in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Bought by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter valued at $57,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter valued at $148,000.

CMIIU stock remained flat at $$11.22 during trading on Friday. 33,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

