186,085 Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 186,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Bionano Genomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $2,120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 81.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 347.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

