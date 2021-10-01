1,653 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $175.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -162.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $863,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

