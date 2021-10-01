16,381 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,396 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,174,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,776,000 after buying an additional 155,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after buying an additional 5,834,739 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,286,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,995,000 after purchasing an additional 251,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,755,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,460,000 after purchasing an additional 966,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

