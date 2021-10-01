15,036 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Acquired by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,985,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PATH traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.20. 21,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,375. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Summit Redstone started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

