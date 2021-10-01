$15.90 Million in Sales Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post sales of $15.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $12.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $60.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.40 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 million, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 2.04.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,776 shares of company stock worth $785,774. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 23.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

