1,414 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $52,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Snap-on by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 61.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $208.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $142.15 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

