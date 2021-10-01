1,400 Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after acquiring an additional 852,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $20.25 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $207,267. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONEM. Citigroup increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

