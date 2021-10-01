13,944 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

