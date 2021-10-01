$135.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce sales of $135.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.25 billion. Walmart reported sales of $134.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $565.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.49 billion to $570.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $577.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $561.56 billion to $585.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.