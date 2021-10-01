$12.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post $12.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.21 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $51.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.02 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.22 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.13.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $727.56. 852,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $770.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $708.86.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.