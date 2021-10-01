$115.02 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report $115.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.30 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $109.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $460.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.40 million to $466.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $498.51 million, with estimates ranging from $476.70 million to $531.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

