11,266 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 32.1% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

