1,039 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

NYSE IQV opened at $239.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.92.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

