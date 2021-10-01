$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. 6,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,901. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

