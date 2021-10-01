-$1.75 EPS Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.74). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($3.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($7.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.66) to ($7.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.81) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

HA stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 32,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,187. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

