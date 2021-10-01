-$1.11 EPS Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). REGENXBIO posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 582.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to $5.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in REGENXBIO by 29.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in REGENXBIO by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 54.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in REGENXBIO by 13.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.17. 13,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,051. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.21.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.