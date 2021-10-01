$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $278,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. Belden has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

