$0.76 EPS Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ross Stores posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 88.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after buying an additional 1,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

