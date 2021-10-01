$0.53 EPS Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.48. James River Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

James River Group stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,223. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. James River Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,074,000 after purchasing an additional 883,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $23,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

