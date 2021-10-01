$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. 13,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,023. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

