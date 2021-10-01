$0.29 EPS Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. Enerplus posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.03.

Shares of ERF stock remained flat at $$8.00 on Friday. 175,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,389. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 281,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after buying an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,785 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enerplus by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,133,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 105,077 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

