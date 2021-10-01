$0.19 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

