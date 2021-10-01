-$0.10 EPS Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Lightspeed POS reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.15.

NYSE LSPD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.28.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

