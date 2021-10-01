$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.03. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $210,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 223.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 336,502 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,570 shares during the period.

ALKS stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.10, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

