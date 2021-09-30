ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $858,286.98 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

