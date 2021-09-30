ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.95

Shares of ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $6.50. ZTE shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 522 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTCOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.97.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTE Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

