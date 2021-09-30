Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.69 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.86.

ZS opened at $258.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,673,941. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

