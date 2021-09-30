Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.120 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.20. The company had a trading volume of 69,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,897. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total transaction of $546,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,329 shares of company stock worth $86,673,941 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

