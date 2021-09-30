ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 216,985 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $13,307,690.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $23,023,170.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $32,900,092.38.

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $25,844,228.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $14,376,539.94.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $49,447,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $16,884,497.77.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.19. 1,556,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 393,986 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,506.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 101,291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,656,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $329,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

