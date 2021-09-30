ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.00

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One ZeusNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeusNetwork has a total market cap of $30,143.19 and $3.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded down 51.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005235 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000221 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Coin Profile

ZeusNetwork is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZeusNetwork Coin Trading

