Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 500,114 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZETA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). Analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

