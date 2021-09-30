Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Up to $61.48

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.48, but opened at $65.40. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $66.39, with a volume of 1,475 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $1,174,610.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,790 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

