Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

VWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 14.50.

Shares of VWE stock opened at 10.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 10.23. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.