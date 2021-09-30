Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to “Buy”

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TCMD opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The company has a market cap of $871.00 million, a PE ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

