Zacks Investment Research Upgrades StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) to “Buy”

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. Research analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $409,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $358,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 143.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 334,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

