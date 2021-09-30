Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,370,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

