Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Buy

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,398,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,286,000 after buying an additional 115,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 236,969 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.